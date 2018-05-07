Handicap and Stableford tournaments

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Stableford” tournament on the South Course on May 1. Golfers woke up to a surprise morning rain that passed quickly before the round began and were then able to enjoy playing between moments of cloudiness and sunshine. The Stableford scoring allowed individual golfers to use their net score to earn points on each hole: 1 pt. for bogie; 2 pts. for par; 3 pts. for birdie; and 4 pts. for eagle. Congratulations to all winners.

Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

San Robinson 1st 37 $7

Pat Greenhaw 2nd 35/22 $6

Lucia Choi 3rd 35/17 $5

SECOND FLIGHT

Vicky Reynolds 1st 37 $7

Karen Czerkies 2nd 35 $6

Jill McGahey 3rd 30/15 $5

Jan Marsac 4th 30/12 $4

Sue Burr 5th 29 $3

THIRD FLIGHT

Alicia Newman 1st 35 $7

Judy Leezer 2nd 33 $6

Carmen Heimbecker 3rd 32/17 $5

Marilyn Ramsey 4th 32/14 $4

FOURTH FLIGHT

Darlene Delmore 1st 36/17 $7

Cindy Fowler 2nd 36/14 $6

Malinda Neubert 3rd 35 $5

Betty Warner 4th 34 $4

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole Distance Tokens

Lynn Sakai #4 9' 11" $1

Jena McDonald #4 14' 7" $1

Carmen Heimbecker #15 11' 9" $1

E.Jane White #15 14'-10" $1

* All ties were broken by using the USGA method



Flight winners

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Club staged their annual “Handicap Tournament” over three rounds over one week: Round 1 -Tuesday, April 17 (North Course); Round 2 -Thursday, April 19 (North course); Final Round - Tuesday, April 24 (South Course). Golfers had beautiful spring weather to compete within “like handicap” flights over the seven days. For the members who were unable to play in this event, appreciated the chance to golf in “follow the field” game on the last day of the tournament. The final round began with a shotgun start and ended with all golfers attending the awards luncheon with a brief general meeting. A big congratulation goes to Helen Kang who was the club’s overall tournament winner! Our hats go off to all flight winners as well!

Overall 2018 “Handicap Tournament” winner Helen Kang

FLIGHT A

1st Place Lucia Choi

2nd Place San Robinson

3rd Place Joan Lake

FLIGHT B

1st Place Judy Leezer

2nd Place Doris Hanson

3rd Place Mischel Choi

FLIGHT C

1st Place Mary Ann Amburn

2nd Place Betty Warner

3rd Place Phyllis Lansman

* Ties were broken by using the USGA method

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair