Happy 91st birthday to Orhan Guraydin

Approximately 50 years ago, as a young man, I was an assistant golf professional at Santa Teresa Golf Course in San Jose. It was a county-owned park with a golf course and shooting range. I opened the course on weekends. I’d arrive one hour prior to daylight, and would a find a few cars waiting for me to open the gate to begin the day. Every Saturday morning, the first car in the line belonged to a mechanical engineer from International Telegraph and Telephone in San Jose. His name is Orhan Guraydin. He would always be in the first group to play, and I found him to be a gentleman and a good player.

Because the golf course was a great test for all playing levels we attracted many celebrities. They included Sandy Koufax, Willie Mays, Jimmy Davenport, Tito Fuentes, Pepper Gomez, among others. Even Cesar Chavez played with his bodyguard on a hot August afternoon many years ago. I remember because his security was wearing a trench coat in 85-degree weather with a reduced length barrel shotgun hidden inside. Even a young Don Thames along with his father (“the Boats Man,” as he was known) belonged to the men’s club. Little did I know, Orhan and I would rekindle our relationship again when Bridget and I moved to Rancho Murieta in 1990.

A little bit about Orhan. He began playing golf at age 40, introduced to the game by his neighbor in San Jose. He moved to Rancho Murieta in 1984 with his wife Sylvia. Married 38 years, they have four children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sylvia owns Keepsakes Bridal Alterations-by Sylvia in Rancho Cordova. Sylvia assisted in the design of Kate Middleton’s wedding dress in 2011, and received a special note from the Royal Family.

Orhan and his wife, Sylvia.

Orhan’s victories include the 1985 Masters-Proxy Men’s Club event. He still can fit into the green polyester blazer awarded to the winner. Other victories include being the flight winner in multiple match play club championships. His lowest round was 73, and shot 75 on his 75th birthday. Currently he sports a 13 or 14 handicap depending on the course he plays here. Orhan was 91 on Thursday. He has had two aces in his golf career. Playing 130-150 rounds a year, he shoots his age or better 90 percent of the time, according to his frequent playing partners Doug Ruley, Carl Winkelbrand, Larry Fagerland, Dave Witt and Gil Miller, to name a few. Comments by many say he has shot his age 1,000 times. According to the guys, he is always first on the tee and drives it right down the middle regularly. His chipping and putting are still his strength. He might refer to his competitors as “sandbaggers” when he opens his wallet to pay off his bets, which isn’t very often. His buddies refer to him as “Ironman.” As a cancer survivor, he is a true treasure, and we’ll all lucky he has crossed our paths.

– Bob Gransee

