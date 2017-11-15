Hart family singers perform at Nov. 29 lunch
Submitted by RM.com on November 15, 2017 - 1:38am
Post by Rancho Murieta Women's Club
The musical performances of former Murietans Marcia Cope-Hart and her daughter, Haleyann Hart, will be offered at the Women's Club lunch Nov. 29. The reservations deadline is Nov. 21.
There's more information in the attached flyer.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Goebel Hummel FIgurine11/15/2017 - 4:56 pm
-
END TABLE11/15/2017 - 4:44 pm
-
HANDMADE STUFFED DOLLS -11/15/2017 - 4:39 pm
-
christmas tea set and cup11/15/2017 - 4:04 pm
-
EZ GOLF CART_$250011/15/2017 - 1:33 pm
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- InterState Propane
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Home Care Assistance
- Squeaky Clean
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- KK Collision Center
- Damon's Computer Service
- Murieta Health Club
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Tom Reimers for RMA board
- Barrett Services
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Tom Reimers for RMA board
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Stephanie Bianchi for RMA board
- Designs in Dentistry
- Tree Tech
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Go Fore Pizza
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- North State Golf Cars
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments