Helping your plants fight stress

Posted by River Valley Garden Club

Are you prepared for the summer heat? Are your plants? With current temperatures so low, it’s hard to imagine that come summer, our temperatures will again reach the point of stressing not just us, but our gardens too.

Local River Valley Garden Club has been fortunate to land commercial citrus grower Chris Strutz, to present “Gardening Practices and Plant Nutrition: How to Improve Plant Health and Reduce Plant Stress” at their Jan. 23 meeting. Chris will offer advice on caring for plants, and preparing gardens for the scalding summer temperatures that we’ve come to expect.

The River Valley Garden Club is open to residents of Rancho Murieta, Sloughhouse, Wilton and nearby communities. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of the month at the RMA Building, Rancho Murieta North. Just tell the Front Gate you are here for the meeting. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7 p,m. More information can be found at https://www.rivervalleygardenclub.net/