Holiday giving drives Senior Men's Ham Hunt

Posted by Senior Men's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club's end-of-season Ham Hunt Tournament took on a new, charitable shape December 12 when it raised $1,470 to aid survivors of the Camp Fire.

A 50-50 raffle produced $630 (including an extra donation by Member Al Candlish), and members contributed back $840 worth of Raley's gift cards that otherwise would have been their rewards for playing in the annual event.

Tournament format was left up to each foursome. There was, however, a closest-to-the-pin competition on the North Course's four par 3s. Winners were: Bob Gransee, Bruce Werner, Gary Ozanich, and Larry LaCasse.

The RMCC Seniors' first tournament of 2019 will be on January 16. All golfing members aged 55 and older are invited to become members of the Senior Men's Golf Club and participate in its full schedule of tournaments and activities. Applications are available at the country club office.

– Bob Irelan, (916) 354-3810