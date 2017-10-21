Ikebana flower arranging at Tuesday meeting

Posted by River Valley Garden Club

So, you enjoy flowers in your house? Would you like to learn how to breathe life and style into arrangements the Ikebana way? Ikebana include not only blooms, they also emphasize other parts of the plant such as stems and leaves, and draw emphasis toward shape, line, and form.

The River Valley Garden Club will be having an Ikebana demonstration of three styles of flower arranging on Tuesday, 10/24. The River Valley Garden Club is open to residents of Rancho Murieta, Sloughhouse, Wilton and nearby communities. Meetings are held the 4th Tuesday of the month at the RMA Building, Rancho Murieta North. Just tell the Front Gate you are here for the meeting. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. More information can be found at: https://www.rivervalleygardenclub.net/