Posted by Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces

It's SOLOS Saturday at Lake Calero

Saturday, February 10 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please show your support for SOLOS by attending this Saturday's walk around the lakes. Enjoy our lakes and visit the SOLOS member table.

Help us meet our 1,000-member goal - bring a friend!

SOLOS will host a membership table at the top of the Lake Calero entrance to encourage more folks to join SOLOS.

Please come out this Saturday, February 10th, from 8 to 2, enjoy the beautiful open spaces, and encourage all you meet to join SOLOS!

Remember it's free to join, and members receive regular updates about the latest happenings in our community development. Walkers can sign up this Saturday at the lakes, or just send their contact information to contact@solosrm.org

Come out and enjoy the trails!