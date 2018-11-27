Kiwanis' busy time is good time to help

Posted by Rancho Murieta Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Rancho Murieta is in the midst of the busy time of our service year! We are collecting Toys for Tots, Sweats for Vets, selling See's Candy and preparing for our Fifth Annual Crab Feed!

See's Candy Sales are our second-largest fundraiser. Candy can be purchased at the Rancho Murieta Business Center/Smoke Shop in The Plaza seven days a week. In addition we will be selling inside Murieta Market by Raley's on the weekends in December. This year we are hoping to attract businesses and business people who give See's Candy for holiday gift giving. Do you purchase candy for your employees, co-workers, customers, clients, service providers or family and friends? Our Kiwanis Club would love to help you! We will deliver locally bulk orders. Or maybe you give to your gardener, pest control provider, school bus driver, teacher, security gate officers, day care provider or house cleaner?

We have candy selection for all gift giving! Please call or text Dia at 916-956-2920 for bulk orders and delivery.

Our largest fundraiser, the Crab Feed, is in full preparation mode. We are still seeking sponsors for our event. Sponsor deadline is December 1, 2018. We have several sponsor levels with benefits which include complimentary dinners. Please call or text Bonnie at 916-502-3260 for Crab Feed sponsor opportunities.