Kiwanis to hear from death-row attorney
Submitted by RM.com on April 14, 2019 - 6:30pm
Posted by Rancho Murieta Kiwanis Club
Thursday evening's Kiwanis Club meeting will hear from Norm Hile, the lead attorney fighting to defend a death-row inmate whom Hile feels was framed. Hile, senior counsel for the Orick law firm, will discuss why he took the pro-bono case and the impact of death penalty cases on prisons. Also on the agenda: Joanne Lehman, president of the Rancho Murieta Voices. The meeting will be 7 p.m. at the Villas Clubhouse. Guests are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
-
