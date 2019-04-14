Kiwanis to hear from death-row attorney

Posted by Rancho Murieta Kiwanis Club

Thursday evening's Kiwanis Club meeting will hear from Norm Hile, the lead attorney fighting to defend a death-row inmate whom Hile feels was framed. Hile, senior counsel for the Orick law firm, will discuss why he took the pro-bono case and the impact of death penalty cases on prisons. Also on the agenda: Joanne Lehman, president of the Rancho Murieta Voices. The meeting will be 7 p.m. at the Villas Clubhouse. Guests are welcome. Refreshments will be served.