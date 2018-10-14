Kiwanis will address crime concerns Thursday
Submitted by RM.com on October 14, 2018 - 9:48pm
Posted by Rancho Murieta Kiwanis Club
Laurie Costello, crime prevention specialist from the Sacramento Sheriff's Department, and Rancho Murieta Security Chief Jeff Werblun will speak at the Kiwanis Club's meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at the Villas Clubhouse. Costello and Wetzel will cover crime prevention tips, holiday safety and other information. They will also answer questions. Guests are always welcome. If you are interested in becoming a Kiwanis member, please come Thursday evening. Refreshments will be available.
