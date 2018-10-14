Kiwanis will address crime concerns Thursday

Posted by Rancho Murieta Kiwanis Club

Laurie Costello, crime prevention specialist from the Sacramento Sheriff's Department, and Rancho Murieta Security Chief Jeff Werblun will speak at the Kiwanis Club's meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at the Villas Clubhouse. Costello and Wetzel will cover crime prevention tips, holiday safety and other information. They will also answer questions. Guests are always welcome. If you are interested in becoming a Kiwanis member, please come Thursday evening. Refreshments will be available.