Kiwanis will address crime concerns Thursday

Submitted by on October 14, 2018 - 9:48pm

Posted by Rancho Murieta Kiwanis Club
Laurie Costello, crime prevention specialist from the Sacramento Sheriff's Department, and Rancho Murieta Security Chief Jeff Werblun will speak at the Kiwanis Club's meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at the Villas Clubhouse.  Costello and Wetzel will cover crime prevention tips, holiday safety and other information. They will also answer questions. Guests are always welcome.  If you are interested in becoming a Kiwanis member, please come Thursday evening.  Refreshments will be available.

