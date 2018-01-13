Kiwanis will take a look at hospice care

Posted by Kiwanis Club of Rancho Murieta

Rancho Murieta resident Lanie Gignilliat will be the speaker at Thursday's Kiwanis Club of Rancho Murieta evening meeting. She is a medical social worker with Hospice of Amador & Calaveras.

Her presentation will focus on the philosophy of hospice care for people nearing the end of their lives, where the emphasis is on comfort care rather than curative treatment. It will include a description of how hospice care combines pain and symptom management with practical and emotional support in the comfort of the patient's home and will address common misconceptions about hospice. Hospice of Amador & Calaveras is an independent, not-for-profit healthcare provider servicing Amador, Calaveras and Rancho Murieta. Her colleague Wendy Mathis, community liaison, will discuss our upcoming raffle fundraiser, "Take a Chance on Love."

Lanie will also answer questions such as: Who qualifies for hospice? What services are provided and when is the right time to make the hospice call?

Our Kiwanis Club meets at the Villas Clubhouse at 7 p.m. A light evening buffet will be available. Guest are always welcome!