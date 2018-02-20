Koi ponds topic of Feb. 27 meeting

Posted by River Valley Garden Club

The River Valley Garden Club is delighted to welcome Chuck Cottam, who will give a presentation on koi ponds at their Feb. 27 meeting. Chuck builds, repairs and maintains koi ponds, and has been active for many years in several koi clubs.

The River Valley Garden Club is open to residents of Rancho Murieta, Sloughhouse, Wilton and nearby communities. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of the month at the RMA Building, Rancho Murieta North. Just tell the Front Gate you are here for the meeting. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. More information can be found at: https://www.rivervalleygardenclub.net/