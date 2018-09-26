A late-summer Stableford tournament

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a Stableford tournament on Sept. 18 on the North Course. Ladies enjoyed beautiful summer weather while earning par points for their individual net score on each hole. Golfers earned 1 point for bogie, 2 for par, 3 for a birdie, 4 points for eagle, 5 for a double eagle, and 6 for a hole-in-one. Even though scorers had a little more numbers to calculate, most relished the time being able to play with friends, old and new. Congratulations to all winners.

Name Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

Helen Kang 1st 39 $ 7.00

Joan Lake 2nd 32/4 $ 6.00

Cindy Doty 3rd 32/5 $ 5.00

Lucia Choi 4th 31/6/14 $ 3.00

SECOND FLIGHT

Patty Reese 1st 39 $ 7.00

Georgella Burnette- Ellis 2nd 34 $ 6.00

Cindy McCarver 3rd 33 $ 5.00

Jan Marsac 4th 32/7/16 $ 3.00

THIRD FLIGHT

Mischel Choi 1st 40 $ 7.00

Lynn Sakai 2nd 37 $ 6.00

Vicky Reynolds 3rd 33 $ 5.00

Ashlye Shields 4th 32 $ 3.00

FOURTH FLIGHT

Carina Miyagi 1st 34 $ 7.00

Darlene Delmore 2nd 31/7 $ 6.00

Malinda Neubert 3rd 31/9 $ 5.00

Phyllis Lansman 4th 29 $ 3.00

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole Distance

Judy Leezer 2 3’ 4”

Nancy Kilborn 2 7’ 4”

Ann Coeur 12 7’ 11”

Mischel Choi 12 20’ 3”

*Ties were broken using USGA method

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair