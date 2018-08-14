Learn about Kiwanis and have ice cream

Posted by Kiwanis Club of Rancho Murieta

Our Kiwanis Club of Rancho Murieta is having a Guest Night and Ice Cream Social Thursday. We will begin early, at 6:30 p.m., for a "Make Your Own Ice Cream Sundae" and social time. Then at 7 p.m. our regular meeting will begin. In lieu of a speaker our club members will share about the different events and programs that they chair. This will be a great opportunity to meet our friends and neighbors and learn more about our Kiwanis Club. We meet at the Villas Clubhouse on Murieta Parkway. Look for the tall Kiwanis banners! This is a free event for guests. Hope to see you there! For more information, contact membership chair Bonnie Shewchuk at (916) 502-3260.