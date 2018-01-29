Loaves and Fishes director to address Kiwanis

Posted by Kiwanis Club of Rancho Murieta

Noel Kammermann, Executive Director of Loaves and Fishes, will be the Kiwanis speaker 7 a.m. Thursday. Kammermann replaced Sister Libby Fernandez as the Executive Director of Loaves and Fishes last July. He has experience is various homeless agencies and service providers for the homeless in Connecticut and New York.

The Kiwanis Club of Rancho Murieta meets at The Villas Clubhouse on Murieta Parkway.

The meeting begins promptly at 7 a.m. Refreshments will be available. Guests are always welcome to join us!