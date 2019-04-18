Low Gross/Low Net on South

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

On Tuesday, April 9, RMWGC members waded through the “jungle” of the South course. The wet weather has prevented regular mowing and maintenance of the course, and searching for wayward golf balls was like going on an Easter egg hunt. Golfers had their choice of tees and dealt with the closure of holes 10 and 11. Congratulations to the winners, who are listed in the order in which they placed.

Bronze Flight, Low Gross: Helen Kang, Ann Coeur, April Carlson

Combo Flight, Low Gross: Joan Lake, Lucia Choi

Bronze Flight, Low Net: Georgella Burnette-Ellis, Joanna Graf, Doris Hanson

Combo Flight, Low Net: E Jane White, Cindy Fowler

Closest to the pin on #4: Jan Marsac, Ann Coeur, Joy Vandell

Closest to the pin #15: Joanna Graf, Lucia Choi, Jan Valine

A big thanks to our Tournament Chairs, Joan Lake and Darcy Milligan, for doing a good job of sorting out the variables for this tournament.

– Cindy Fowler, RMWGC Publicity Chair

“Like us on Facebook — www.facebook.com/RMWomensGolf”