Member-Member tourney July 15-16

Post by Men's Golf Club

This year’s event was a change from previous years with a more fun, stress-free format. Day One was a scramble on the South Course with play moving along at a brisk pace. After play on Saturday, we hosted an open bar for 90 minutes and complimentary Romeo & Julieta Cigars on the patio. Day Two was a Best Ball on the treacherous North with lunch following. The flights were named after leaders of our organization that provided guidance and wisdom over years of service. These two distinguished people are Jack Roberts and Jean Bowles. Thirty two-man teams participated.

Congratulations to overall champions: Jeff Coeur and Derrick DaCosta in the Jack Roberts Flight with scores of 60-63, and Mike Medina and Kevin Stillian in the Jean Bowles Flight with scores of 61-63. A job well done, men.

Flight Winners:

Jack Roberts Flight:

1st Coeur/DaCosta; 2nd tie von Seeger/Smith & Lewis/Ozanich; 4th DT Martin/Milligan; 5th tie S Jones/Whalen, Trillo/Beall, Wolf/Reynolds, and Roscorla/Andreatta

Jean Bowles Flight:

1st Medina/Stillian 2nd tie Voss/Worgan & M Martel/M Martel; 4th A Simas/Findley; 5th R Underwood/R Underwood, 6th Seville/Sheehy

Closest to the Pin:

Saturday: #4 B Matsko, #7 M Johnson, #10 DJ Milligan, #15 S von Seeger

Sunday: #2 D Findley, #6 D DaCosta, #12 DJ Milligan #16 K Yamashiro

Notes from the event, the team of Dr. Doug (DFL) Kirk and Jim Swenson, ESQ have disbanded due to unknown reasons. According to Past President Whalen, the shot of the tourney was Steve Jones making par from atop the Alcatraz Rock on Hole #3. Special thanks to my co-chairman, Darrell Lewis, for doing a great job putting this event together. Question, has anyone seen the Knuth Spreadsheet?

– Bob Gransee, Publicity

