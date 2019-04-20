Men: 45 teams vie for President's Cup

Posted by Men's Golf Club

The President's Cup, the second major of the year, was contested on the tough North Course on April 13 and 14. Forty-five teams battled to claim honors in the four flights named after past presidents of the Men’s Club. Flights were named Randy Twist (gone, but not forgotten), Dennis Martel, Briggs Matsko and Bob Gransee. To no one’s surprise the overall championship was claimed by Tom (Knuth can’t stop him) Kang and DT Martin. When does the handicap committee meet again? Their team score of plus 5 clipped Rich Carlson and Mark Johnson by two. Winners were:

Bob Gransee Flight

1st Jeff Loeb/Rick Carrington; 2nd Chris Shepard/Justin Cowperthwaite; 3rd (tie) Ross Soll/Joe Marsac & Randy Reynolds/Terry Wolf

Randy Twist Flight

1st Rich Carlson/Mark Johnson; 2nd Mike Smith/Steve von Seeger; 3rd Kevin Stillian/Mike Medina

Dennis Martel Flight

1st Darrell Lewis/Gary Ozanich; 2nd John Weaver/Bruce Boal; 3rd Kirk Steele/Steph Hikutini

Briggs Matsko Flight

1st DT Martin/Tom Kang; 2nd Tony Valez/Briggs Matsko; 3rd Mike Martel/Randy Jenco

Participation Certificate Winners: Travis Simas/Dean Clapp; Buzz Breedlove/Pat Hickey; Todd Immoos/ Chris Lewis; Kyle Yamashiro/John O’Brien

KP’s (Saturday) #2 Doug Kirk; #6 Darrell Lewis; #12 John Nichols; #16 Mark Johnson (Sunday) #2 Mark Johnson; #6 Mitsu Miyagi; #12 Rick Castillo II; #16 Rick Carrington

Horse Race Winner: Mike Martel/Randy Jenco; 2nd Steve Jones/Fran McDermott; 3rd Joe Szemesi/Don Doty

Special thanks go to tournament Chairman and MC President Darrell Lewis and the MC Board, Joe Szemesi (Player Books), Golf Shop Staff, and Keleigh for doing a fabulous job behind the bar on Friday night. No one saw a tip jar at the hosted event.

Our next event is the Spring Invitational on May 4th and 5th, our signature invitational. Find your best buddy and join the fun. Great food and drink, and this year, the tee prize is a pair of Maui Jim sunglasses.

– Bob Gransee, Publicity

Matsko flight, from left, DT Martin,Tom Kang, Briggs Matsko.

Martel Flight, from left, Darrell Lewis, Dennis Martel, Gary Ozanich.

Gransee Flight, Rick Carrington, left, and Bob Gransee. Not pictured, Jeff Loeb.

Twist Flight, Mark Johnson, left, and Rich Carlson.