Men's Club Member-Member results

Posted by Men's Golf Club

Hot summer days (not nights) greeted teams in one of our most popular events, held July 14-15. Thirty-two teams saddled their ponies for the Murieta Derby. When the dust settled the teams of Chris Shepard and Ryan Forst rode off with the Gross Division. The Net Division winners, Tom Kang and Kidong Lee, “bagged” the Silver Belt Buckle. The Knuth Scoring system will definitely be adjusting teams. Results are as follows:

Gross Division

1st Chris Sheperd and Ryan Forst ($200 each) 136

2nd Jared Alexander and DJ Milligan ($175 each) 137

3rd Jeff Coeur and Derrick DaCosta ($150 each) 138

4th Jeff Hodkin and Todd Bold ($125 each) 141

5th Darrell Lewis and Jeff Loeb ($100 each) 142

Net Division

1st Tom Kang and Kidong Lee ($200 each) 122

2nd Kevin Stillion and Reggie Vezia ($175 each) 126

3rd John Jacobs and Mark Rosetta ($150 each) 127

4th Ross Sall and Joe Szemesi ($125 each) 130

5th Scott Adams and Mark Johnson ($100 each) 130

6th Pat McCabe and Jerry Ortner ($75 each) 130

7th Terry Wolf (Jockey) and Randy Reynolds (Justified) ($50 each) 131

8th Jeff Frost and Pat Hickey ($40 each) 131

Closest to the Pin

Saturday #4 Jeff Coeur, #7 Scott Adams, #10 Kevin Stillion #15 Jeff Coeur

Sunday #2 Tom Kang, #6 Jerry Ortner, #10 Mark Johnson, #16 Todd Bold

– Bob Gransee, Publicity