Men's Club Member-Member results

Submitted by RM.com on July 30, 2018 - 11:18pm
Posted by Men's Golf Club
Hot summer days (not nights) greeted teams in one of our most popular events, held July 14-15. Thirty-two teams saddled their ponies for the Murieta Derby. When the dust settled the teams of Chris Shepard and Ryan Forst rode off with the Gross Division. The Net Division winners, Tom Kang and Kidong Lee, “bagged” the Silver Belt Buckle. The Knuth Scoring system will definitely be adjusting teams. Results are as follows:
Gross Division
- 1st Chris Sheperd and Ryan Forst ($200 each) 136
- 2nd Jared Alexander and DJ Milligan ($175 each) 137
- 3rd Jeff Coeur and Derrick DaCosta ($150 each) 138
- 4th Jeff Hodkin and Todd Bold ($125 each) 141
- 5th Darrell Lewis and Jeff Loeb ($100 each) 142
Net Division
- 1st Tom Kang and Kidong Lee ($200 each) 122
- 2nd Kevin Stillion and Reggie Vezia ($175 each) 126
- 3rd John Jacobs and Mark Rosetta ($150 each) 127
- 4th Ross Sall and Joe Szemesi ($125 each) 130
- 5th Scott Adams and Mark Johnson ($100 each) 130
- 6th Pat McCabe and Jerry Ortner ($75 each) 130
- 7th Terry Wolf (Jockey) and Randy Reynolds (Justified) ($50 each) 131
- 8th Jeff Frost and Pat Hickey ($40 each) 131
Closest to the Pin
- Saturday #4 Jeff Coeur, #7 Scott Adams, #10 Kevin Stillion #15 Jeff Coeur
- Sunday #2 Tom Kang, #6 Jerry Ortner, #10 Mark Johnson, #16 Todd Bold
– Bob Gransee, Publicity
