Men's Club: Snag a ham (or get a Spam)

Posted by Men's Golf Club

A brisk morning greeted the 84 players on Saturday, Dec. 15, for our popular event. Rules were simple, win your match, snag a ham from Swingles, lose and you’re canned. That’s a can of Spam, everyone’s favorite. Marty Sakai and Ralph Coyle have recipes for that delicacy if needed. Prior to the start of play breakfast was served, and President Bryan Hottman presided over his last duty of introducing the 2019 Board of Directors: Darrell “Strom” Lewis, President; Joe Alves, Jr. VP; Mike Martel, Secretary; John Friedrich, Treasurer; Directors, DJ Milligan, Jared Alexander, Ross Sall, and new BOD member Joe Szemesi.

Play began at 10 a.m., and the chase for the elusive squealer began. KP’s on the par 3’s, and a Gross & Net Skins game for those who wanted in. It should be noted an Ace was holed on 12th hole by Tony Driver, witnesses included partner Travis Simas, Joe Alves Jr., and Brian Schweitzer. Congratulations Tony! Other KP winners were: #2 Stefan Hikutini with a shot of 4 feet 4 inches; #6 Jeff Loeb with a shot of 3 inches; #12 Tony Driver Ace; #16 Jim Swenson with a shot of 7 feet 3 inches.

With $800 in the Skins pot, no one won a skin. Tony Driver would have won it all if he and partner Simas would have entered. The feature match of the day was with Darrell Lewis and partner Gary “OH NO” Ozanich vs. Terry Wolf and Randy Reynolds. As a search party was being formed, they staggered into the Emmitt’s Terrace area after going 26 holes to determine a victor. Lewis and Ozanich prevailed.

– Bob Gransee, Publicity