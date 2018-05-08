Niners are making the most of the weather

Posted by Niners Women's Golf Club

Now that the weather is perfect for a fun round of golf, the ladies in the Niners Golf Club have enjoyed the last two tournament days.

In April Laura McAlister won Low Gross with a 54, Brenda Rutherford won Low Net with a 39 and Mary Carroll won Low Putts with only 16. The April Most Improved golfer was Ali Argerich followed by 2nd-Betty Ferraro, 3rd-Ginny Hoskins, 4th-Ann Petterle, and 5th-Mary Carroll.

Ali is not only new to the Niners Golf Club but she is also a new golfer. Great job to all the most improved players.

In the May tournament, Carol Kenobbie was a real winner with the Low Gross AND the Low Net! Mary Beth Alamedia and Andrea Johnson tied with the lowest putts. Elaine Fowler, Gloria Lawrence and Mary Beth Alamedia all had great chip-ins.

Congratulations to all the winners!

– Kathy Jaime, RM Niners Publicity Chair