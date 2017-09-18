Post by the Niners Women's Golf Club

Here are the Niners' August and September awards as well as our Tournament of Champions winner.

August Chip Ins:

Barbara Armstrong, Laura McAllister & Betty Ferraro

August Birdies:

Laura McAllister, Angela Witt & Elaine Fowler

August Break 50:

Laura McAllister on August 3 on the South with a score of 49

Laura McAllister on August 17 on the North with a score of 49.

Winners from the Charm & Putt played on August 31st are:

Low Gross: Laura McAllister

Low Net: Chris Pasek

Low Putts: Chris Pasek & Laura McAllister with a score of 14.

Tie breaker on Hole # 15 with one putt was Chris Pasek.

Congratulations Ladies!

September 7th awards

Low Gross were Laura McAllister and Mindy Jenkins with a score of 55.

Tie breaker on hole # 3 with Mindy Jenkins the winner with a score of 6.

Low Net: Carol Fraser

Low Putts: Chris Pasek

Congratulations to Laura, Mindy, Carol and Chris!!

2017 Niners Tournament of Champions

Third Flight:

1st place - Barbara Buzdon

2nd place - Jo Ann Patwell

Second Flight:

1st place - Mary Carroll

2nd place - Marti Gatlin

3rd place - Toni Vaughn

4th place – Cathleen Riebe

First Flight:

1st place – Mindy Jenkins

2nd place – Mary Beth Alameida

3rd place – Sue Girsch

4th place – Chris Pasek

Low Gross Winner is Laura McAllister with a 3 day total of 155.

The low gross winner and the winners of each flight will represent the RM Niners at Valley Hi CC on Oct. 5th!

Congratulations Ladies and Good luck on Oct. 5th!!

2017 Tournament of Champions for Niners is Laura McAllister!

Congratulations, Laura!