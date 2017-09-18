Post by the Niners Women's Golf Club
Here are the Niners' August and September awards as well as our Tournament of Champions winner.
August Chip Ins:
Barbara Armstrong, Laura McAllister & Betty Ferraro
August Birdies:
Laura McAllister, Angela Witt & Elaine Fowler
August Break 50:
Laura McAllister on August 3 on the South with a score of 49
Laura McAllister on August 17 on the North with a score of 49.
Winners from the Charm & Putt played on August 31st are:
Low Gross: Laura McAllister
Low Net: Chris Pasek
Low Putts: Chris Pasek & Laura McAllister with a score of 14.
Tie breaker on Hole # 15 with one putt was Chris Pasek.
Congratulations Ladies!
September 7th awards
Low Gross were Laura McAllister and Mindy Jenkins with a score of 55.
Tie breaker on hole # 3 with Mindy Jenkins the winner with a score of 6.
Low Net: Carol Fraser
Low Putts: Chris Pasek
Congratulations to Laura, Mindy, Carol and Chris!!
2017 Niners Tournament of Champions
Third Flight:
1st place - Barbara Buzdon
2nd place - Jo Ann Patwell
Second Flight:
1st place - Mary Carroll
2nd place - Marti Gatlin
3rd place - Toni Vaughn
4th place – Cathleen Riebe
First Flight:
1st place – Mindy Jenkins
2nd place – Mary Beth Alameida
3rd place – Sue Girsch
4th place – Chris Pasek
Low Gross Winner is Laura McAllister with a 3 day total of 155.
The low gross winner and the winners of each flight will represent the RM Niners at Valley Hi CC on Oct. 5th!
Congratulations Ladies and Good luck on Oct. 5th!!
2017 Tournament of Champions for Niners is Laura McAllister!
Congratulations, Laura!
