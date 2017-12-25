Niners celebrate year-end update

Posted by Niners Women's Golf Club

The Niners celebrated our year-end update on Dec. 14.

2017 Charm & Putt Winners:

Charm Contenders for Low Net:

Frances Aguilar

Barb Buzdon

Mary Carroll

Betty Ferraro

Elaine Fowler

Sue Girsch

Mindy Jenkins

Chris Pasek

Winner of the Gold Charm is Elaine Fowler with a Net Score of 35!

Putt Contenders for Low Putts:

Mary Beth Alameida

Barbara Armstrong

Judy Benjamin

Barb Buzdon

Mary Carroll

Elaine Fowler

Sue Girsch

Mindy Jenkins

Laura McAllister

Jane Miller

Chris Pasek

Liz Smaker

Winner of the Silver Charm is Chris Pasek with a total of 14 putts!

Congratulations Elaine & Chris!!

Niner Officers for 2018 are the following, from left:

1st row - Cathleen Riebe – Captain

2nd row- Carol Randall – Special Projects

Elaine Fowler – Co-Tournament Chair

Brenda Rutherford – Treasurer

Sheryl Bray – Handicap Chair

Mary Beth Alamedia – Co-Tournament Chair

3rd row- Chris Pasek – Special Projects

Peggy Harrigan – Co-Tournament Chair

4th row- Elizabeth Meyer – Co- Captain

Judy Somers – Treasurer

Mary Carroll – Co-Tournament Chair

Laura McAllister – Past Captain

Not pictured-Betty Ferraro- Membership Chair

Niners are looking forward to 2018! Happy new year to all!