Niners celebrate year-end update

The Niners celebrated our year-end update on Dec. 14.
2017 Charm & Putt Winners:
Charm Contenders for Low Net:
- Frances Aguilar
- Barb Buzdon
- Mary Carroll
- Betty Ferraro
- Elaine Fowler
- Sue Girsch
- Mindy Jenkins
- Chris Pasek
Winner of the Gold Charm is Elaine Fowler with a Net Score of 35!
Putt Contenders for Low Putts:
- Mary Beth Alameida
- Barbara Armstrong
- Judy Benjamin
- Barb Buzdon
- Mary Carroll
- Elaine Fowler
- Sue Girsch
- Mindy Jenkins
- Laura McAllister
- Jane Miller
- Chris Pasek
- Liz Smaker
Winner of the Silver Charm is Chris Pasek with a total of 14 putts!
Congratulations Elaine & Chris!!
Niner Officers for 2018 are the following, from left:
1st row - Cathleen Riebe – Captain
2nd row- Carol Randall – Special Projects
Elaine Fowler – Co-Tournament Chair
Brenda Rutherford – Treasurer
Sheryl Bray – Handicap Chair
Mary Beth Alamedia – Co-Tournament Chair
3rd row- Chris Pasek – Special Projects
Peggy Harrigan – Co-Tournament Chair
4th row- Elizabeth Meyer – Co- Captain
Judy Somers – Treasurer
Mary Carroll – Co-Tournament Chair
Laura McAllister – Past Captain
Not pictured-Betty Ferraro- Membership Chair
Niners are looking forward to 2018! Happy new year to all!
