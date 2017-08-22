Niners continue to catch up from rain delays

Submitted by RM.com on August 22, 2017 - 10:58pm
Post by Niners Women's Golf Club
On July 27th, the Niners played Charm & Putt Makeup #3 on the North Front. Low Net was tied with a score of 37 by Mindy Jenkins and Frances Aguilar. Tie Breaker was played on Hole #3 with Mindy winning Low Net.
Low Putts were tied with 4 contenders: Judy Benjamin, Barbara Buzdon, Mary Carroll & Brenda. Tie Breaker was Hole #8. Mary Carroll won the tie breaker for Low Putts with a score of 2. Low Gross was won by Mindy Jenkins with a score of 54.
Mindy Jenkins, Low Net Charm and Low Gross
Two Niners broke 50 in July:
- Mary Beth Alameida had 48 on the South Back.
- Laura McAllister had 49 on the South Back
Three Niners had Chip Ins:
- Elizabeth Meyer on Hole #1 on North Front
- Elaine Fowler on Hole #12 on North Back
- Judy Somers on Hole #16 on the North Back
Most Improved Niners for the month of July:
- Cindy Fowler
- Laura McAllister
- Judy Somers
- Marti Gatlin
- Sue Girsch
Charm & Putt was played on August 10th.
- Low Gross was Mary Lou Dininger with a score of 51.
- Low Net was Betty Ferraro with a score of 34.
- Low Putts were Mindy Jenkins and Chris Pasek with 16 putts.
- Tie breaker on hole #3 was won by Mindy Jenkins with 1 putt.
CONGRATULATIONS to all the July and August Winners!!
Sheryl Bray, Publicity
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
Your comments