Niners continue to catch up from rain delays

On July 27th, the Niners played Charm & Putt Makeup #3 on the North Front. Low Net was tied with a score of 37 by Mindy Jenkins and Frances Aguilar. Tie Breaker was played on Hole #3 with Mindy winning Low Net.

Low Putts were tied with 4 contenders: Judy Benjamin, Barbara Buzdon, Mary Carroll & Brenda. Tie Breaker was Hole #8. Mary Carroll won the tie breaker for Low Putts with a score of 2. Low Gross was won by Mindy Jenkins with a score of 54.

Mindy Jenkins, Low Net Charm and Low Gross

Two Niners broke 50 in July:

Mary Beth Alameida had 48 on the South Back.

Laura McAllister had 49 on the South Back

Three Niners had Chip Ins:

Elizabeth Meyer on Hole #1 on North Front

Elaine Fowler on Hole #12 on North Back

Judy Somers on Hole #16 on the North Back

Most Improved Niners for the month of July:

Cindy Fowler

Laura McAllister

Judy Somers

Marti Gatlin

Sue Girsch

Charm & Putt was played on August 10th.

Low Gross was Mary Lou Dininger with a score of 51.

Low Net was Betty Ferraro with a score of 34.

Low Putts were Mindy Jenkins and Chris Pasek with 16 putts.

Tie breaker on hole #3 was won by Mindy Jenkins with 1 putt.

CONGRATULATIONS to all the July and August Winners!!

Sheryl Bray, Publicity