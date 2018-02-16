Niners: February Charm & Putt Day

Posted by Niners Women's Golf Club

The weather was perfect for the February Charm & Putt Day with the Rancho Murieta Niners Golf Club. They had a fun day of golf, followed by a delicious luncheon and informative meeting.

Sheryl Bray was the big winner of the day, posting a net score of 33 with only 14 putts! Great job, Sheryl!

There was a four-way tie for Low Gross with scores of 55: Mary Beth Alameida, Carol Kenobbie, Laura McAlister and Chris Pasek.

The January Most Improved Golfers were: Diana Gibson #1, Mary Carroll #2, Jo Ann Patwell #3, Ann Petterle #4 and Judy Benjamin #5.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Kathy Jaime

RM Niners Publicity Chair