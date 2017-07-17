Niners hold annual invitational

Post by Niners Women's Golf Club

Rancho Murieta Niners held their annual invitation on June 22nd with the theme of “Have Clubs, Will Travel.” Guests from 14 Northern California golf clubs attended. They were greeted by husband volunteers who unloaded the golf clubs and shuttled the guests back to the clubhouse for check-in and breakfast.

Following breakfast, it was off to the North Course for a fun day of golf in spite of the heat! The traditional champagne donated by Diane Davey in Hugh’s memory was served as everyone came in for lunch. After lunch, Cathleen Riebe, Invitational Chair, welcomed everyone and thanked the many committee members and volunteers who made the day possible.

Don Thames, Director of Golf, announced the winners for the day.

In the “Augusta Flight”, the RM winners were the following:

1st place - Sally Montagne

2nd place- Betty Ferraro

3rd place – Sue Girsch

4th place-Chris Pasek

5th place-Carol Randall

KP- Brenda Rutherford on Hole #2

In “St. Andrews Flight”, the RM winners were:

1st place – Carol Fraser

2nd place – Gloria Lawrence

3rd place – Andrea Johnson

4th place – Mindy Jenkins

5th place – Ann Petterle

KP – Carole Kenobbie on Hole #12 (photo unavailable)

We would like to thank our numerous sponsors and raffle donors for their generosity and contributing to another successful Niner Invitational!