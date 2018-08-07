Niners host Women's Golfers at platinum tees

Posted by Niners Women's Golf Club

Niners host the Women's Golf Club

It happens every other year but what a fun tournament the RM Niners had hosting the RM Women’s Golf Club. The format was a fun scramble played from the new platinum tees. Even though it was a warm day the participation was well attended.

The flights were called the Buddies and the Friends! In the Buddies Flight the first place winners were Elizabeth Meyer, Angela Friedrich, Barbara Buzdon and Melissa Stepanick. The second place winners were Lynette Flores, Carmen Heimbecker, Brenda Rutherford and Pam Werner. The third place winners were Diana Gibson, Margie Earle, Carol Randall and Sunny Robinson.

In the Friends Flight the first place winners were Karin Craig, Georgella Burnette-Ellis, Andrea Johnson and Jan Valine. The second place winners were Judy Leezer, Lucia Choi, Betty Ferraro and Evelyn Manss. The third place winners were Renee Renwick, Patricia Valdez, Mary Silvis and JoAnn Young.

The tournament was followed by a delicious luncheon and awards presentation. Barbara Buzdon won a beautiful golf bag after purchasing the winning ticket. The proceed from the sale of the 1 Free Mulligan, 1 Magic Putt and the 1 Free Throw will be donated to the WNHGA Corena Green Classic for Junior Girls at the end of the year.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Fun, fun playing the NEW platinum tees!

The Rancho Murieta Niners Golf Club played the platinum tees for the first time in a fun tournament. The forward tees get the players to the green in record strokes but then the putting begins. For this tournament the players were divided into four groups based on their index.

The winners were Chris Pasek and Kathy Jaime in Group One, Ann Petterle and Brenda Rutherford in Group Two. Deb Contini and Mary Silvis in Group Three and Barbara Buzdon and Gloria Lawrence in Group Four.

The Niners that had birdies in June were Sue Girsch, Brenda Rutherford and Sally Montagne. Ginny Hoskins, Laura McAllister and Carol Randall all had beautiful chip-ins.

The Charm and Putt Award for June was presented to Barbara Buzdon for her 17 total putts. Low gross AND low net award was presented to Mary Lou Dininger. The players that received the Most Improved recognition were Angela Witt, Diana Gibson, Andrea Johnson, Brenda Rutherford and Mary Lou Dininger.

Congratulations to all the winners! It’s amazing these ladies are so tough; the smoke from all the California fires hasn’t hampered their game one bit. If you are thinking about joining a fun group of golfers, it’s not too late, the entry forms with all the necessary information are in the women’s locker room.

