Niners: July awards and team play season
Submitted by RM.com on August 2, 2017 - 1:48pm
Niner July awards
- Marti Gatlin for Low Gross
- Elaine Fowler won the Silver Charm for Low Putts
- Sue Girsch for Low Putts in June
- Carol Fraser won the Gold Charm for Low Net
Congratulations to you Niners!
2017 Niners Team Play
The final game of 2017 Niners Team Play was July 13th played here in Rancho Murieta. The first game was at Lake Wildwood on May 23rd with our Niners coming in last for the day. Over the course of the next four games our team gained with each play at Cameron Park, Yolo, Cold Springs and ended up coming in second. Congratulations to all our Niners who participated!
Andrea Johnson, Laura McAllister, Barb Buzdon, Elizabeth Meyer, Mary Beth Alameida, Jo Ann Patwell, Gloria Lawrence and Jane Miller
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Area Rug8/2/2017 - 12:28 pm
-
Getting rid of a pub table and chairs??? The Paradise lab would love it.8/1/2017 - 6:35 pm
-
Shih tzu puppy8/1/2017 - 10:03 am
-
2011 Nissan Maxima7/31/2017 - 8:50 pm
-
Scooter7/31/2017 - 3:06 pm
- Home Care Assistance
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Damon's Computer Service
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Designs in Dentistry
- Designs in Dentistry
- Damon's Computer Service
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Go Fore Pizza
- Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
- Go Fore Pizza
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- North State Golf Cars
- KK Collision Center
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Murieta Health Club
- Sierra Putting Greens
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Tree Tech
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Squeaky Clean
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- North State Golf Cars
- Ina Semrau, real estate
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Sierra Putting Greens
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- InterState Propane
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Barrett Services
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Tree Tech
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Barrett Services
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Home Care Assistance
- Apex Pest Control
- Squeaky Clean
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments