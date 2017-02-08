Niners: July awards and team play season

Niner July awards

Marti Gatlin for Low Gross

Elaine Fowler won the Silver Charm for Low Putts

Sue Girsch for Low Putts in June

Carol Fraser won the Gold Charm for Low Net

Congratulations to you Niners!

2017 Niners Team Play

The final game of 2017 Niners Team Play was July 13th played here in Rancho Murieta. The first game was at Lake Wildwood on May 23rd with our Niners coming in last for the day. Over the course of the next four games our team gained with each play at Cameron Park, Yolo, Cold Springs and ended up coming in second. Congratulations to all our Niners who participated!

Andrea Johnson, Laura McAllister, Barb Buzdon, Elizabeth Meyer, Mary Beth Alameida, Jo Ann Patwell, Gloria Lawrence and Jane Miller