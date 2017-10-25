Niners present September honors

First place winners on Niners Guest Day are Renee Renwick and Barb Buzdon.

Post by Niners Women's Golf Club

Here are the Most Improved Niners for the month of September, as announced at our October meeting.

Barbara Armstrong

Brenda Rutherford

Angela Witt

Cheryle James

Andrea Johnson

Niners who achieved Birdies are:

Renee Renwick

Mindy Jenkins

Betty Ferraro

September Chip-Ins:

Brenda Rutherford

Marti Gatlin

Mindy Jenkins (2)

Betty Ferraro (2)

Congratulations to all of you!

Halloween decorations for Niners Guest Day on Oct. 12.

– Sheryl Bray