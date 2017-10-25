Niners present September honors
Submitted by RM.com on October 25, 2017 - 10:04pm
First place winners on Niners Guest Day are Renee Renwick and Barb Buzdon.
Post by Niners Women's Golf Club
Here are the Most Improved Niners for the month of September, as announced at our October meeting.
- Barbara Armstrong
- Brenda Rutherford
- Angela Witt
- Cheryle James
- Andrea Johnson
Niners who achieved Birdies are:
- Renee Renwick
- Mindy Jenkins
- Betty Ferraro
September Chip-Ins:
- Brenda Rutherford
- Marti Gatlin
- Mindy Jenkins (2)
- Betty Ferraro (2)
Congratulations to all of you!
Halloween decorations for Niners Guest Day on Oct. 12.
– Sheryl Bray
-
Your comments