Niners present September honors

Winners

First place winners on Niners Guest Day are Renee Renwick and Barb Buzdon.

Here are the Most Improved Niners for the month of September, as announced at our October meeting.

  • Barbara Armstrong
  • Brenda Rutherford
  • Angela Witt
  • Cheryle James
  • Andrea Johnson

Niners who achieved Birdies are:

  • Renee Renwick
  • Mindy Jenkins
  • Betty Ferraro

September Chip-Ins:

  • Brenda Rutherford
  • Marti Gatlin
  • Mindy Jenkins (2)
  • Betty Ferraro (2)

Congratulations to all of you!

Decorations

Halloween decorations for Niners Guest Day on Oct. 12.

– Sheryl Bray

