October-November tournament update

Posted by Niners Women's Golf Club

In October, the Niners had a 2 BEST Ball Postable Fun Tournament on Oct. 26th with the winners as follows:

First Place: Andrea Johnson, Marti Gatlin, Carol Kenobbie and Ann Petterle with a team score of 54

Second Place: Elizabeth Meyer, Cheryle James, Mary Silvis and Cathleen Riebe with a team score of 61

Third Place: Gloria Lawrence, Elle Skurla, Toni Vaughn and Frances Aguilar with a team score of 64

On November 2nd the Niners had a Texas Scramble with the following winners:

First Place: Elaine Fowler, Cathleen Riebe, Toni Vaughn with players rotating in order hitting for the 4th player with a score of 42

Second & Third Place: 2 teams tied with a Score of 43 with a tie breaker on hole # 12, tied again with the second tie breaker on hole # 14, scored 6 and 7

Second Place: Renee Renwick, Marti Gatlin, Gloria Lawrence, Judy Somers

Third Place: Mary Beth Alameida, Elizabeth Meyer, Judy Benjamin and Sally Montagne

On November 9th, the Niners held their annual Turkey Shoot series. The Results were as follows:

First Flight

Laura McAllister with a net of 36

Mary Lou Dininger with a net of 38

Mindy Jenkins with a net of 41

Mary Beth Alameida with a net of 41

Second Flight

Marti Gatlin with a score of 41

Ann Petterle with a score of 43

Elizabeth Meyer with a score of 44

Carole Kenobbie with a score of 44

Third Flight

Toni Vaughn with a net score of 39

Judy Benjamin with a net score of 40

Elle Skurla with a net score of 44

Mary Carroll with a net score of 46

Fourth Flight

Barbara Buzdon with a net score of 41

Betty Ferraro with a net score of 43

Jo Ann Patwell with a net score of 50

Congratulations to all of you Niner Winners! Job Well Done!

And Wishing All of You a Very Happy and Safe Thanksgiving Day!