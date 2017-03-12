October-November tournament update

Submitted by RM.com on December 3, 2017 - 10:55pm
Posted by Niners Women's Golf Club
In October, the Niners had a 2 BEST Ball Postable Fun Tournament on Oct. 26th with the winners as follows:
- First Place: Andrea Johnson, Marti Gatlin, Carol Kenobbie and Ann Petterle with a team score of 54
- Second Place: Elizabeth Meyer, Cheryle James, Mary Silvis and Cathleen Riebe with a team score of 61
- Third Place: Gloria Lawrence, Elle Skurla, Toni Vaughn and Frances Aguilar with a team score of 64
On November 2nd the Niners had a Texas Scramble with the following winners:
- First Place: Elaine Fowler, Cathleen Riebe, Toni Vaughn with players rotating in order hitting for the 4th player with a score of 42
- Second & Third Place: 2 teams tied with a Score of 43 with a tie breaker on hole # 12, tied again with the second tie breaker on hole # 14, scored 6 and 7
- Second Place: Renee Renwick, Marti Gatlin, Gloria Lawrence, Judy Somers
- Third Place: Mary Beth Alameida, Elizabeth Meyer, Judy Benjamin and Sally Montagne
On November 9th, the Niners held their annual Turkey Shoot series. The Results were as follows:
First Flight
- Laura McAllister with a net of 36
- Mary Lou Dininger with a net of 38
- Mindy Jenkins with a net of 41
- Mary Beth Alameida with a net of 41
Second Flight
- Marti Gatlin with a score of 41
- Ann Petterle with a score of 43
- Elizabeth Meyer with a score of 44
- Carole Kenobbie with a score of 44
Third Flight
- Toni Vaughn with a net score of 39
- Judy Benjamin with a net score of 40
- Elle Skurla with a net score of 44
- Mary Carroll with a net score of 46
Fourth Flight
- Barbara Buzdon with a net score of 41
- Betty Ferraro with a net score of 43
- Jo Ann Patwell with a net score of 50
Congratulations to all of you Niner Winners! Job Well Done!
And Wishing All of You a Very Happy and Safe Thanksgiving Day!
