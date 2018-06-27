Pink Ball event, Invitational, May/June results

Posted by Niners Women's Golf Club

Niners play A Pink Ball tournament with a mulligan and a magic putt

The Niners had a Fun Tournament where they took turns playing with a Pink Ball in the order of their name on the scorecard. When the hole was done, they took the pink ball net score and the next best net score and added them together for a Team Score! Added to that Mulligans were available along with a Magic Putt! All the ladies had a great time playing a fun tournament and with the proceeds they were able to make a donation to the WNHGA Corenea Green Club for Junior Girls.

The winners were: 1st Place Team members were Mary Lou Dininger, Gloria Lawrence, Toni Vaughan and Carol Fraser. The 2nd Place Team members were Cheryle James, Barbara Buzdon, Marti Gatlin and Ann Petterle. The 3rd Place Team members were Chris Pasek, Mary Silvis, Diana Gibson and Carol Randall.

Congratulations to all the winners and participants in a Fun Summer Tournament!

May/June tournament results

The May results are in for the Most Improved Players. In 5th Place is Laura McAllister, #4 Chris Pasek, #3 Diana Gibson, #2 Angela Witt and in the #1 Spot is Betty Ferraro! Congratulations to all five of these golfers!

In May, Mary Lou Dininger Broke 50, Chris Pasek had a Birdie AND a Chip In. Barbara Buzdon, Deb Contini, Cheryle James, Jane Miller, Cathleen Riebe and Judy Somers all had Chip In Shots! Congratulations to these good golfers!

The June Charm and Putt Tournament had some very impressive results! Chris Pasek and Mary Lou Dininger tied with the least putts at 16. For the Charm Award, Carol Fraser and Mindy Jenkins tied with a net score of 36. The Low Gross Winner was Mindy Jenkins with a score of 52 on the front North Course.

The Team Play Members have been doing a fabulous job as they compete with players from other Niner Golf Clubs. After playing Cameron Park Country Club they were in First Place by 2 ½ Points!

Don’t have the results from the Yolo Flyers match but heard it was a very fun day! Congratulations to all the ladies that participate in Team Play!

The 2018 Invitational theme: April bogeys bring May birdies

The Rancho Murieta Niners 2018 Invitational was a huge success! Thank you from Elizabeth Meyer to all the volunteers that made this event really special.

There were over 100 participants from many different golf clubs. Ancil Hoffman, Oakdale CC, La Contenta, Cameron Park CC, Northridge CC, to name just a few.

The Flights were the Blue Bird Flight which played the North Course Front 9 Holes and the Robin Flight that played the Back 9 Holes.

The Winners in the Blue Bird Flight in 1st Place were: Brenda Rutherford, and her guests. In 2nd Place Elaine Fowler, Jane Miller with their guests. In 3rd Place Judy Benjamin and guests and in 4th Place Lynette Flores with Barbara Buzdon with their guests.

The Winners in the Robin Flight in 1st Place were: Cathleen Riebe and guests, in 2nd Place Mary Lou Dininger and Fran Hubbert with their guests. In 3rd Place Carol Fraser and guests and in 4th Place Ann Petterle and Sally Montagne with their guests.

The Closest to the Pin on Hole #2 was Elaine Fowler just 4’4”and the Guest was Karen Hawkins placing her ball just 19’4” from the stick. On Hole Number 12 Mary Lou Dininger’s ball was 4’8” away and Guest Connie Duncan landed her ball 10’1” away.

The breakfast and lunch were fabulous thanks to Chef Johnnie and his staff. A HUGE THANK YOU to all the Sponsors that make the Rancho Murieta Niners Invitationals so outstanding every year.

– Kathy Jaime, Publicity Chair