Renting spaces for June 1 Trash 'n' Treasure

The Rancho Murieta Trash 'n' Treasure community yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, in the parking lot of the Community Church (former FAA Building), 14670 Cantova Way. Vendors will be selling used and new items from 8 a.m. to noon. The River Valley Garden Club is sponsoring this event. Vendor applications are available for download at rivervalleygardenclub.net or can be picked up at the Rancho Murieta Association Building. Regular sized vendor spaces are approximately 9 by 17 feet and rent for $45, while a few smaller vendor spaces are 8 by 15½ feet and rent for $35. For more information, contact Pam McCabe at (916) 354-0913.