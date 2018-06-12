Replacement act for Huey Lewis show

Submitted by on June 12, 2018 - 2:54pm

Posted by Entertainment, Theatre & Culture
Due to unforeseen medical issues, Super Huey will not be able to play at our June 30 ETC concert. We have found a highly recommended replacement with The Heart of Rock & Roll. ETC will accept your already purchased Super Huey tickets for any concert this season if you choose not to attend. But we think you will love this performance. Read more »

Entertainment, Theatre & Culture for Rancho Murieta
