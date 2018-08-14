Results of two RMWGC tournaments

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

RMWGC 'Meeting Day' Tournament

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club play a fun, easy tournament July 31 on the South Course on this warm summer day. Teams used one best ball on the odd holes and two best ball score on the even holes. After the playing 18 holes, golfers enjoyed a great luncheon followed up with a general meeting. Congratulations to all winners who triumphed even when the temperatures were turned up.

FIRST FLIGHT Place Score Scrip

Team Robinson 1st 86 $7.00 each member

- Sunny Robinson

- Pat Greenhaw

- Marilyn Ramsey

- Phyllis Lansman

Team Lake 2nd 89 $5.00 each member

- Joan Lake

- Alicia Newman

- Cindy Fowler

- Jan Valine

SECOND FLIGHT Place Score Scrip

Team Coats 1st 98 $7.00 each member

- Soonok Coats

- Cindy McGarver

- Charlene Steving

- Darlene Delmore

Team Martin 2nd 99 $5.00 each member

- Cheiko Martin

- Margie Earle

- Melissa Stepanick

- Patty Favero

CLOSEST TO THE PIN Hole Distance

Sunny Robinson 7 6’ 2”

Angie Freidrich 7 13’ 7”

Soo Coats 10 4’ 11”

* Ties were broken using the USGA method

RMWGC 'Partners Best Ball' Tournament

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played “Partners Best Ball” Tournament Aug. 7 on the North Course. Teams of two used their best net score for this competition. The hazy skies and warmer temperatures did not detour many of our great lady golfers. Congratulations to all the winning teams.

FIRST FLIGHT Place Score Scrip

Angie Friedrich & Peggie Miller 1st 61 $14.00

Lucia Choi & El Louise Waldron 2nd 65 $12.00

SECOND FLIGHT

Jan Marsac & Nina Heise 1st 64 $14.00

Melissa Stepanick & Alicia Newman 2nd 66 $12.00

THIRD FLIGHT

Kris Trigales & Jan Valine 1st 60 $14.00

Doris Hanson & Carmen Heimbecker 2nd 64 $12.00

CLOSEST TO THE PIN Hole Distance

Jan Valine 6 11’

Angie Friedrich 6 39’

Patty Favaro 12 14’ 1”

*All ties were broken using the USGA method.

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair