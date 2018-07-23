RM Senior Men play two-best-ball tourney

Scoring was as hot as the temperature on July 18 when the Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club played its monthly breakfast tournament on the North Course. The format was the two net best balls for the foursome on each hole, and the field was divided into three flights. The results:

First Flight. First place with a score of 123, the team of Jim Tilton, Herb Jorgensen, Steve Lawrence, and Geoff Haeger. Second with a score of 130, Bill Kinnaird, Larry LaCasse, Eric Dutton, and John Cassell.

Second Flight. First place with a score of 120, Jim Clifton, Steve Fargo, and two blind draws. Second with 128, Bruce Werner, Bill Perry, Raul Meyreles, and Mike Shamrock.

Third Flight. First place with a score of 121, Jerry Johnson, Al Candlish, Mike Contini, and Bob Winje. Second with 127, Russell Lawrence, Pat Meeks, Gregory Cannon, and Danny Stepanick.

Closest-to-the-pin honors went to Tom Barentson, Mike Himmelman, Bruce Werner, and Ron Barrow.

All members of the RM Senior Men's Golf Club are eligible to play in the monthly breakfast tournaments as well as the Extra Play events on most other Wednesdays during the year and all other competitions.

– Bob Irelan, 354-3810