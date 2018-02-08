RMWGC enjoys spring in early February

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Two Best Ball Foursome” tournament on the South Course Feb. 6. Each team recorded their two lowest net balls of the foursome on each hole which were added for the team score. The weather was superb and felt more like spring golf than the usual late winter play days. Congratulations to all winners!

Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

Team 1

1st 127 $6 each

Coeur-Shewchuk

L. Choi-Jenco

Team 2

2nd 128 $5 each

Kang-Greenhaw

Ramsey-Blind Draw

Team 8

3rd 133 $4 each

Waldron-Robinson

Reese-Lang

SECOND FLIGHT

Team 5

1st 130 $6 each

Stepanick-Newman

Hanson-M. Choi

Team 7

2nd 133 $5 each

Leezer-Lansman

Warner-Coats

Team 10

3rd 137 $4 each

Radovich-Sakai

C.Heimbecker-Blind Draw

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole Distance Tokens

Melissa Stepanick #7 18' 8.5" $1

Helen Kang #7 19' 9" $1

Sunny Robinson #7 29' 4" $1



Patty Jenco #10 16' 9" $1

Pat Greenhaw #10 21' 9" $1

Lucia Choi #10 22" 10" $1

* All ties were broken by using the USGA method.

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair