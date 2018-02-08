RMWGC enjoys spring in early February

Submitted by on February 8, 2018 - 12:39am

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club
The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Two Best Ball Foursome” tournament on the South Course Feb. 6.  Each team recorded their two lowest net balls of the foursome on each hole which were added for the team score. The weather was superb and felt more like spring golf than the usual late winter play days. Congratulations to all winners!

Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

Team 1
1st 127 $6 each

  • Coeur-Shewchuk
  • L. Choi-Jenco

Team 2
2nd 128 $5 each

  • Kang-Greenhaw
  • Ramsey-Blind Draw

Team 8
3rd 133 $4 each 

  • Waldron-Robinson
  • Reese-Lang

SECOND FLIGHT

Team 5
1st 130 $6 each

  • Stepanick-Newman
  • Hanson-M. Choi

Team 7
2nd 133 $5 each

  • Leezer-Lansman
  • Warner-Coats

Team 10
3rd 137 $4 each

  • Radovich-Sakai
  • C.Heimbecker-Blind Draw

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole  Distance Tokens

  • Melissa Stepanick #7 18' 8.5" $1
  • Helen Kang #7 19' 9" $1
  • Sunny Robinson #7 29' 4" $1
     
  • Patty Jenco #10 16' 9" $1
  • Pat Greenhaw #10 21' 9" $1
  • Lucia Choi #10 22" 10" $1

* All ties were broken by using the USGA method.

Visit our Facebook page – www.facebook.com/RMWomensGolf

(Members can log on our Group Page - www.facebook.com/groups/rmwomensgolfclub)

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair

Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

Your comments

Anonymous