RMWGC enjoys spring in early February

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Two Best Ball Foursome” tournament on the South Course Feb. 6. Each team recorded their two lowest net balls of the foursome on each hole which were added for the team score. The weather was superb and felt more like spring golf than the usual late winter play days. Congratulations to all winners!
Place Score Scrip
FIRST FLIGHT
Team 1
1st 127 $6 each
- Coeur-Shewchuk
- L. Choi-Jenco
Team 2
2nd 128 $5 each
- Kang-Greenhaw
- Ramsey-Blind Draw
Team 8
3rd 133 $4 each
- Waldron-Robinson
- Reese-Lang
SECOND FLIGHT
Team 5
1st 130 $6 each
- Stepanick-Newman
- Hanson-M. Choi
Team 7
2nd 133 $5 each
- Leezer-Lansman
- Warner-Coats
Team 10
3rd 137 $4 each
- Radovich-Sakai
- C.Heimbecker-Blind Draw
CLOSEST TO THE PIN
Hole Distance Tokens
- Melissa Stepanick #7 18' 8.5" $1
- Helen Kang #7 19' 9" $1
- Sunny Robinson #7 29' 4" $1
- Patty Jenco #10 16' 9" $1
- Pat Greenhaw #10 21' 9" $1
- Lucia Choi #10 22" 10" $1
* All ties were broken by using the USGA method.
– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
