RMWGC has a warm Stableford tournament

Post by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Stableford” Tournament on August 1 on the South Course and endured a very warm summer morning. Golfers earned points using their net score on each hole: 4 points for an eagle, 3 for a birdie, 2 for a par, and 1 for a bogie. Congratulations to all winners:

Place Score Script

FIRST FLIGHT

E. Jane White 1st 40 $7

Helen Kang 2nd 39 $6

Lucia Choi 3rd 38/20 $5

SECOND FLIGHT

Michael Choi 1st 36/20 $7

Claudia Faeth 2nd 36/18 $6

Cindy McCarver 3rd 34 $5

THIRD FLIGHT

El Louise Waldron 1st 35 $7

Doris Hanson 2nd 33/16 $6

Judy Radovich 3rd 33/15 $5

FOURTH FLIGHT

Mary Ann Amburn 1st 34 $7

Darlene Delmore 2nd 33/19 $6

Jan Valine 3rd 33/16 $5

KP WINNERS

Hole Distance Tokens

Lucia Choi 4 16" 10" $1

Helen Kang 4 24' $1

Soo Coats 4 37' 7" $1

Soo Coats 15 15' 4" $1

Lucia Choi 15 21' 9" $1

E. Jane White 15 28' 11" $1

* Ties were broken using USGA method

- Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair