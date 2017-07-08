RMWGC has a warm Stableford tournament

Post by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club
Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Stableford” Tournament on August 1 on the South Course and endured a very warm summer morning. Golfers earned points using their net score on each hole: 4 points for an eagle, 3 for a birdie, 2 for a par, and 1 for a bogie. Congratulations to all winners:
Place Score Script
FIRST FLIGHT
E. Jane White 1st 40 $7
Helen Kang 2nd 39 $6
Lucia Choi 3rd 38/20 $5
SECOND FLIGHT
Michael Choi 1st 36/20 $7
Claudia Faeth 2nd 36/18 $6
Cindy McCarver 3rd 34 $5
THIRD FLIGHT
El Louise Waldron 1st 35 $7
Doris Hanson 2nd 33/16 $6
Judy Radovich 3rd 33/15 $5
FOURTH FLIGHT
Mary Ann Amburn 1st 34 $7
Darlene Delmore 2nd 33/19 $6
Jan Valine 3rd 33/16 $5
KP WINNERS
Hole Distance Tokens
Lucia Choi 4 16" 10" $1
Helen Kang 4 24' $1
Soo Coats 4 37' 7" $1
Soo Coats 15 15' 4" $1
Lucia Choi 15 21' 9" $1
E. Jane White 15 28' 11" $1
* Ties were broken using USGA method
- Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
