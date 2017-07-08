RMWGC has a warm Stableford tournament

Post by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club
Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Stableford” Tournament on August 1 on the South Course and endured a very warm summer morning.  Golfers earned points using their net score on each hole:  4 points for an eagle, 3 for a birdie, 2 for a par, and 1 for a bogie.  Congratulations to all winners:

                           Place Score Script

FIRST FLIGHT
E. Jane White     1st     40       $7
Helen Kang         2nd    39      $6
Lucia Choi           3rd   38/20   $5

SECOND FLIGHT
Michael Choi       1st    36/20   $7
Claudia Faeth     2nd   36/18   $6
Cindy McCarver  3rd     34      $5

THIRD FLIGHT
El Louise Waldron 1st    35    $7
Doris Hanson        2nd 33/16 $6
Judy Radovich      3rd  33/15 $5

FOURTH  FLIGHT
Mary Ann Amburn 1st    34   $7
Darlene Delmore  2nd 33/19 $6
Jan Valine             3rd 33/16 $5

KP WINNERS

                        Hole Distance Tokens
Lucia Choi          4    16" 10"      $1
Helen Kang        4     24'            $1
Soo Coats          4     37' 7"        $1
Soo Coats         15    15' 4"        $1
Lucia Choi         15    21' 9"        $1
E. Jane White    15   28' 11"       $1

* Ties were broken using USGA method

- Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair

Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club
