RMWGC hosts an 'Odd Hole' tournament

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played their “Odd Hole” Tournament Jan. 23 on the South Course. The morning started off a little on the chilly side, but the sun slowly came out and made the day enjoyable. The scoring was done on a hole-by-hole basis. The net score on the nine holes were added for each golfer’s tournament score. There were several ties and they were broken using the total net of the four back-nine holes. Congratulations to all winners!

Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

Ann Coeur 1 st 35/14 $7

35/14 $7 Jan Marsac 2 nd 35/15 $6

35/15 $6 San Robinson 3rd 37/15 $5

SECOND FLIGHT

Diane Raggio 1 st 38 $7

38 $7 Judy Radovich 2 nd 40 $6

40 $6 Alicia Newman 3rd 41/16 $5

THIRD FLIGHT

Mischel Choi 1 st 34 $7

34 $7 Charlene Steving 2 nd 35 $6

35 $6 Peggie Miller-Gear 3rd 37/16 $5

FOURTH FLIGHT

Cindy Fowler 1 st 38 $7

38 $7 JoAnn Young 2 nd 40 $6

40 $6 Darlene Delmore 3rd 41 $5

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole Distance Tokens

E.Jane White #7 17' 11" $1

Cindy Doty #7 25' 8" $1

Melissa Stepanick #7 39' 10" $1



Peggie Miller-Gear #15 10' 8" $1

Lucia Choi #15 13' 3" $1

Alicia Newman #15 19' 4" $1

*All ties were broken using the USGA method

– Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair