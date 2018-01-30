RMWGC hosts an 'Odd Hole' tournament

Submitted by RM.com on January 30, 2018 - 12:27am
Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club
The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played their “Odd Hole” Tournament Jan. 23 on the South Course. The morning started off a little on the chilly side, but the sun slowly came out and made the day enjoyable. The scoring was done on a hole-by-hole basis. The net score on the nine holes were added for each golfer’s tournament score. There were several ties and they were broken using the total net of the four back-nine holes. Congratulations to all winners!
Place Score Scrip
FIRST FLIGHT
- Ann Coeur 1st 35/14 $7
- Jan Marsac 2nd 35/15 $6
- San Robinson 3rd 37/15 $5
SECOND FLIGHT
- Diane Raggio 1st 38 $7
- Judy Radovich 2nd 40 $6
- Alicia Newman 3rd 41/16 $5
THIRD FLIGHT
- Mischel Choi 1st 34 $7
- Charlene Steving 2nd 35 $6
- Peggie Miller-Gear 3rd 37/16 $5
FOURTH FLIGHT
- Cindy Fowler 1st 38 $7
- JoAnn Young 2nd 40 $6
- Darlene Delmore 3rd 41 $5
CLOSEST TO THE PIN
Hole Distance Tokens
- E.Jane White #7 17' 11" $1
- Cindy Doty #7 25' 8" $1
- Melissa Stepanick #7 39' 10" $1
- Peggie Miller-Gear #15 10' 8" $1
- Lucia Choi #15 13' 3" $1
- Alicia Newman #15 19' 4" $1
*All ties were broken using the USGA method
– Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
Your comments