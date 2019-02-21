RMWGC: Lemon Drop on the South

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

After a one-hour frost delay on Feb. 19, the energetic 18-hole ladies hit the waterlogged fairways for yet another black-flag adventure. The sun was a welcome sight. The Lemon Drop tournament allows for dropping the worst nine scores, but a score was posted for 18 holes. Holes 10 and 11 were closed due to flooding, so they were counted as par plus pops. Victors are listed in the order in which they placed.

1st Flight: Helen Kang, Joy Vandell, Lucia Choi

2nd Flight: Pat Greenhaw, Margaret Niederberger, Nina Heise

3rd Flight: JoAnn Young, Phyllis Lansman, Cindy Fowler

Closest to the pin on Hole #7: Chieko Martin, Nina Heise, Pat Greenhaw

Closest to the pin on Hole #15: Helen Kang, Pat Greenhaw

Congratulations to the winners!

Cindy Fowler

RMWGC Publicity Chair

“Like us on Facebook — www.facebook.com/RMWomensGolf”