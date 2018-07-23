RMWGC Low Gross – Low Net Tournament

Submitted by RM.com on July 23, 2018 - 12:32am
Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club
The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club spent a traditionally warm summer morning playing a “Low Gross – Low Net Tournament” on July 10 on the North Course. Each golfer recorded their gross and net score and winners were those who had the lowest gross and net in each flight for 18 holes. Congratulations to all winners!
FIRST FLIGHT Place Score Scrip
Low Gross
- Helen Kang 1st 84 $7.00
- Lucia Choi 2nd 89 $6.00
Low Net
- Chieko Martin 2nd 70 $7.00
- Fran Mezzio 1st 75 $6.00
SECOND FLIGHT
Low Gross
- Nina Heise 1st 97 $7.00
- Charlene Steving 2nd 106 $6.00
Low Net
- Karen Czerkies 1st 74 $7.00
- Peggie Miller 2nd 75 $6.00
THIRD FLIGHT
Low Gross
- Mary Ann Amburn 1st 107 $7.00
- Phyllis Lansman 2nd 114 $6.00
Low Net
- Carina Miyagi 1st 75 $7.00
- Vi Thatcher 2nd 79 $6.00
CLOSEST TO PIN Hole Distance
Mary Ann Amburn 2 9’ 2”
Nina Heise 2 17 ‘ 5”
Georgella Burnette-Ellis 16 11’ 10”
Malinda Neubert 16 13’ 6”
* All ties were broken using the USGA method
– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
