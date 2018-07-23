RMWGC Low Gross – Low Net Tournament

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club spent a traditionally warm summer morning playing a “Low Gross – Low Net Tournament” on July 10 on the North Course. Each golfer recorded their gross and net score and winners were those who had the lowest gross and net in each flight for 18 holes. Congratulations to all winners!

FIRST FLIGHT Place Score Scrip

Low Gross

Helen Kang 1st 84 $7.00

Lucia Choi 2nd 89 $6.00

Low Net

Chieko Martin 2nd 70 $7.00

Fran Mezzio 1st 75 $6.00

SECOND FLIGHT

Low Gross

Nina Heise 1st 97 $7.00

Charlene Steving 2nd 106 $6.00

Low Net

Karen Czerkies 1st 74 $7.00

Peggie Miller 2nd 75 $6.00

THIRD FLIGHT

Low Gross

Mary Ann Amburn 1st 107 $7.00

Phyllis Lansman 2nd 114 $6.00

Low Net

Carina Miyagi 1st 75 $7.00

Vi Thatcher 2nd 79 $6.00

CLOSEST TO PIN Hole Distance

Mary Ann Amburn 2 9’ 2”

Nina Heise 2 17 ‘ 5”

Georgella Burnette-Ellis 16 11’ 10”

Malinda Neubert 16 13’ 6”

* All ties were broken using the USGA method

