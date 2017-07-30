RMWGC Low Gross / Low Net Tournament

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played their Low Gross / Low Net Tournament July 25.   While summer vacations pulled a number of golfers away, a few dozen players stayed to enjoy a warm summer morning on the North Course. Congratulations to all the winners:

FLIGHT 1

Low Gross Winners Scores

  • 1st  - Helen Kang 84
  • 2nd – Lucia Choi 90/75/13
  • 3rd – Ann Coeur 90/75/14

Low Net Winners Scores

  • 1st  - Pat Valdez 73
  • 2nd – Pat Greenhaw 75
  • 3rd – Nina Heise 76/48

FLIGHT 2

Low Gross Winners Scores

  • 1st  - Mischel Choi 99
  • 2nd – Claudia Faeth 103
  • 3rd – Judy Radovich 108

Low Net Winners Scores

  • 1st  - Mary Ann Amburn 75/54
  • 2nd – Betty Warmer 75/55
  • 3rd – Charlene Steving 76

CLOSEST TO THE PIN (Hole 12)

  • Nina Heise 9’ 2”
  • Mischel Choi 14’ 10”
  • Ann Coeur 15’ 3” 

* All ties were broken using the USGA method

By Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair

Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

