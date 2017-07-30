RMWGC Low Gross / Low Net Tournament
Submitted by RM.com on July 30, 2017 - 9:30pm
The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played their Low Gross / Low Net Tournament July 25. While summer vacations pulled a number of golfers away, a few dozen players stayed to enjoy a warm summer morning on the North Course. Congratulations to all the winners:
FLIGHT 1
Low Gross Winners Scores
- 1st - Helen Kang 84
- 2nd – Lucia Choi 90/75/13
- 3rd – Ann Coeur 90/75/14
Low Net Winners Scores
- 1st - Pat Valdez 73
- 2nd – Pat Greenhaw 75
- 3rd – Nina Heise 76/48
FLIGHT 2
Low Gross Winners Scores
- 1st - Mischel Choi 99
- 2nd – Claudia Faeth 103
- 3rd – Judy Radovich 108
Low Net Winners Scores
- 1st - Mary Ann Amburn 75/54
- 2nd – Betty Warmer 75/55
- 3rd – Charlene Steving 76
CLOSEST TO THE PIN (Hole 12)
- Nina Heise 9’ 2”
- Mischel Choi 14’ 10”
- Ann Coeur 15’ 3”
* All ties were broken using the USGA method
By Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
-
