RMWGC Low Gross / Low Net Tournament

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played their Low Gross / Low Net Tournament July 25. While summer vacations pulled a number of golfers away, a few dozen players stayed to enjoy a warm summer morning on the North Course. Congratulations to all the winners:

FLIGHT 1

Low Gross Winners Scores

1st - Helen Kang 84

2nd – Lucia Choi 90/75/13

3rd – Ann Coeur 90/75/14

Low Net Winners Scores

1st - Pat Valdez 73

2nd – Pat Greenhaw 75

3rd – Nina Heise 76/48

FLIGHT 2

Low Gross Winners Scores

1st - Mischel Choi 99

2nd – Claudia Faeth 103

3rd – Judy Radovich 108

Low Net Winners Scores

1st - Mary Ann Amburn 75/54

2nd – Betty Warmer 75/55

3rd – Charlene Steving 76

CLOSEST TO THE PIN (Hole 12)

Nina Heise 9’ 2”

Mischel Choi 14’ 10”

Ann Coeur 15’ 3”

* All ties were broken using the USGA method

By Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair