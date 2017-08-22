RMWGC Low Putts Tournament

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Low Putts” Tournament on the South Course on August 15, 2017.  It was a typical summer morning and golfers try to quickly finish 18 holers before the warmest part of the day was upon them. Congratulations to all the winners!

FLIGHT WINNERS

                                    Place                  Score                  Script

FIRST FLIGHT
Helen Kang                   1st                        31                        $7
Soonok Coats               2nd                        32                        $6
Marlene Duncan            3rd                        33/15                   $5
 

SECOND FLIGHT
Nina Heise                      1st                          31                        $7
Trish Lawver                    2nd                        33                        $6
Vicky Reynolds                3rd                        34/14                    $5
 

THIRD FLIGHT
Judy Leezer                      1st                        34/16/4/1            $7
Doris Hanson                    2nd                       34/16/4/2            $6
Masako Matano                3rd                        35/17                   $5
 

FOURTH  FLIGHT
Betty Warner                       1st                        31/13                   $7
Evelyn Manss                      2nd                        31/15                 $6
Kathy Jaime                         3rd                        32/16/4               $5
 

KP WINNERS:                                
                                    Hole         Distance         Tokens
Mischel Choi                  4            5' 11"                 $1         
Toni Sherbourne            4            9'                        $1         
Claudia Faeth                4            9' 6"                    $1

Ann Coeur                     15            3' 8"                   $1
Doris Hanson                 15            8' 9"                   $1
Helen Kang                    15            16' 4"                 $1                                                           

*Ties were broken using USGA method

By Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair

