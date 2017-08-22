RMWGC Low Putts Tournament

Post by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Low Putts” Tournament on the South Course on August 15, 2017. It was a typical summer morning and golfers try to quickly finish 18 holers before the warmest part of the day was upon them. Congratulations to all the winners!

FLIGHT WINNERS

Place Score Script

FIRST FLIGHT

Helen Kang 1st 31 $7

Soonok Coats 2nd 32 $6

Marlene Duncan 3rd 33/15 $5



SECOND FLIGHT

Nina Heise 1st 31 $7

Trish Lawver 2nd 33 $6

Vicky Reynolds 3rd 34/14 $5



THIRD FLIGHT

Judy Leezer 1st 34/16/4/1 $7

Doris Hanson 2nd 34/16/4/2 $6

Masako Matano 3rd 35/17 $5



FOURTH FLIGHT

Betty Warner 1st 31/13 $7

Evelyn Manss 2nd 31/15 $6

Kathy Jaime 3rd 32/16/4 $5



KP WINNERS:

Hole Distance Tokens

Mischel Choi 4 5' 11" $1

Toni Sherbourne 4 9' $1

Claudia Faeth 4 9' 6" $1

Ann Coeur 15 3' 8" $1

Doris Hanson 15 8' 9" $1

Helen Kang 15 16' 4" $1

*Ties were broken using USGA method

By Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair