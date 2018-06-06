RMWGC members enjoy two tournaments

RMWGC “Three Clubs and a Putter Tournament”

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Club played an amusing, challenging, and sometimes exasperating tournament, May 22, on the South Course. Ladies were only allowed to put in their golf bag any three clubs of their choosing plus their putter. At times, you could hear golfers murmur, “Darn, I should of brought a different club and not this one?” or something similar. Nevertheless, everyone enjoyed being out in the wonderful spring weather. Congratulations to all the winners!

First Flight Score Scrip

1st Soonok Coats 73 $7.00

2nd Lucia Choi 74 $6.00

3rd Helen Kang 76 $5.00

4th Bev Car-Barrow 76 $3.00

Second Flight Score Scrip

1st Mischel Choi 71 $7.00

2nd Melissa Stepanick 74 $6.00

3rd Pat Valdez 75 $5.00

4th Ina Heise 76 $3.00

Third Flight Score Scrip

1st Kris Trigales 74 $7.00

2nd Jena McDonald 78 $6.00

3rd Doris Hanson 80 $5.00

4th Peggie Miller 81 $3.00

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole Distance

Kris Trigales 4 7’ 3”

Ann Coeur 4 11’ 8”

Helen Kang 15 8’ 9”

Kris Trigales 15 39’ 10”

* All ties were broken using the USGA method

RMWGC Criss-Cross Tournament

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Club played a “Criss-Cross” Tournament, May 15, on the North Course. This format allowed golfers to choose their best net score from Hole 1 or 10, 2 or 11, 3 or 12, 4 or 13, and so forth. It was another beautiful spring day and ladies enjoyed playing this best of nine-hole game. Congratulations to all winners.

FIRST FLIGHT

Score Scrip

1st Helen Kang 30 $7.00

2nd Ann Coeur 30 $6.00

3rd Lucia Choi 31 $5.00

4th Jan Marsac 33 $3.00

SECOND FLIGHT

1st Judy Leezer 29 $7.00

2nd Nancy Kilborn 29 $6.00

3rd El Waldron 30 $5.00

4th Mischel Choi 32 $3.00

THIRD FLIGHT

1st Carmen Heimbecker 29 $7.00

2nd Carina Miyagi 30 $6.00

3rd JoAnn Young 30 $5.00

4th Evelyn Manss 32 $3.00

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st Mary Ann Amburn 30 $7.00

2nd Betty Warner 30 $6.00

3rd Vi Thatcher 30 $5.00

4th Marty Bryant 33 $3.00

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole Distance

Sunny Robinson 2 6’ 6”

Nancy Kilborn 2 10’ 8”

Carmen Heimbecker 2 10’ 8”

Vi Thather 16 6’ 8”

Betty Lawson 16 11’ 2”

*All ties were broken using the USGA Method

