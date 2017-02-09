RMWGC Most Net Pars tournament

Aug. 22, Rancho Murieta Women’s Club had its “Most Net Pars Tournament on the North Course. This was kind of a three-for-one tournament at that – most net parts (or better), low net score for WGANC awards and one of our EC days on the North.  The weather was great with a little warming at the end, especially for Betty Warner and Peggie Miller-Gear who went all the way to Hole 18 with Betty winning with a net par. Congratulations to all the winners!

FIRST FLIGHT Score Award

  • 1st Penelope Kahr 14/7 $7.00
  • 2nd Helen Kang 14/5 $6.00
  • 3rd Jan Marsac 13 $5.00

SECOND FLIGHT

  • 1st Soon Lee 13 $7.00
  • 2nd Alicia Newman 12/6.5 $6.00
  • 3rd Rene' Lewis 12/6.4 $5.00

THIRD FLIGHT

  • 1st Lynn Sakai 15 $7.00
  • 2nd Nancy Kilborn 14 $6.00
  • 3rd Mischel Choi 12/7.5 $5.00

FOURTH FLIGHT

  • 1st Kathy Jaime 14 $7.00
  • 2nd Betty Warner 12/7.4 * $6.00
  • 3rd Peggy Miller-Gear 12/7.4* $5.00

CLOSEST to the PIN

Hole #2

  • Jill McGahey 21’9”
  • Nina Heise 22’3”
  • Linda Lang 28’3”

Hole # 16

  • Nancy Kilborn 3’
  • Nina Heise 15’2”
  • Chieko Martin 24’1”

- Ties were broken using the USGA method

* Tie was broken on Hole 18

– Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair

