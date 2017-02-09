RMWGC Most Net Pars tournament

Post by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

Aug. 22, Rancho Murieta Women’s Club had its “Most Net Pars Tournament on the North Course. This was kind of a three-for-one tournament at that – most net parts (or better), low net score for WGANC awards and one of our EC days on the North. The weather was great with a little warming at the end, especially for Betty Warner and Peggie Miller-Gear who went all the way to Hole 18 with Betty winning with a net par. Congratulations to all the winners!

FIRST FLIGHT Score Award

1st Penelope Kahr 14/7 $7.00

2nd Helen Kang 14/5 $6.00

3rd Jan Marsac 13 $5.00

SECOND FLIGHT

1st Soon Lee 13 $7.00

2nd Alicia Newman 12/6.5 $6.00

3rd Rene' Lewis 12/6.4 $5.00

THIRD FLIGHT

1st Lynn Sakai 15 $7.00

2nd Nancy Kilborn 14 $6.00

3rd Mischel Choi 12/7.5 $5.00

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st Kathy Jaime 14 $7.00

2nd Betty Warner 12/7.4 * $6.00

3rd Peggy Miller-Gear 12/7.4* $5.00

CLOSEST to the PIN

Hole #2

Jill McGahey 21’9”

Nina Heise 22’3”

Linda Lang 28’3”

Hole # 16

Nancy Kilborn 3’

Nina Heise 15’2”

Chieko Martin 24’1”

- Ties were broken using the USGA method

* Tie was broken on Hole 18

– Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair