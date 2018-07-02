RMWGC plays Partners Eclectic tourney

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club held their Partners Eclectic Tournament on two consecutive Tuesdays, June 12 and June 19. The Partners’ Eclectic Tourney uses handicap strokes as they fall on scoring card and each team uses their better net score for each day and hopefully trying to better their scores on the last day. Golfing partners played on the South Course while enjoying the warm weather each day offered. Congratulations to all winners!

Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

Coeur/Carr-Barrow 1st 61 $20.00

Friedrich/Shewchuck 2nd 63 $16.00

L.Choi/Kwan 3rd 65 $12.00

SECOND FLIGHT

Raggio/Mezzio 1st 57 $20.00

Graf/Robinson 2nd 59 $16.00

Greenhaw/Leezer 3rd 661 $12.00

THIRD FLIGHT

Niederberger/Young 1st 58 $20.00

Reynolds/Miller 2nd 61 $16.00

Sakai/Fall 3rd 61 $12.00

FOURTH FLIGHT

Delmore/Miyaga 1st 53 $20.00

Warner/Amburn 2nd 53 $16.00

Fowler/Favero 3rd 57 $12.00

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole Distance

Pat Valdez #4 12' 6"

Vicky Reynolds #4 19'

Joy Vandell #10 6' 2"

Diane Raggio #10 10' 10"

Bonnie Shewchuck #7 10'

Ann Couer #7 14' 10"

* Ties were broken using USGA method.

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair