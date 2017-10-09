RMWGC Stableford Par-Points Tournament

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Stableford Par-Points” Tournament September 5 on the North Course. This modified Stableford awarded points per hole based upon each golfer’s net score (0=double bogie, 1=bogie, 2=par, 3=birdie, 4=eagle, 5=double eagle, 6=hole-in-one). While this was an individual challenge, each team equally shared the great plays within their foursomes. Congratulations to all winners.
Name
FIRST FLIGHT
Helen Kang
Place
1st
Score
35
Award
$ 7.00
Chieko Martin
2nd
33
$ 6.00
Ann Coeur
3rd
32/16
$ 5.00
SECOND FLIGHT
Claudia Faeth
1st
34
$ 7.00
Georgella Burnette-Ellis
2nd
33
$ 6.00
Jan Marsac
3rd
2/1/1900
$ 5.00
THIRD FLIGHT
Sharon Croswell
1st
34
$ 7.00
Alicia Newman
2nd
33/18
$ 6.00
Vicky Reynolds
3rd
33/14
$ 5.00
FOURTH FLIGHT
Kathy Jaime
1st
35
$ 7.00
Carina Miyagi
2nd
29
$ 6.00
Malinda Newbert
3rd
26/15
$ 5.00
Closest to the Pin
Hole # 2 Distance
- Ann Coeur 3’ 7”
- Nancy Kilborn 7’ 11”
- Mardi Bryant 9’ 4”
Hole # 12
- Chieko Martin 25’ 6”
- Pat Greenhaw 40’ 9”
- Malinda Neubert 41’ 2”
*Ties were broken using the USGA method.
Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity
