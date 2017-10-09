RMWGC Stableford Par-Points Tournament

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Stableford Par-Points” Tournament September 5 on the North Course. This modified Stableford awarded points per hole based upon each golfer’s net score (0=double bogie, 1=bogie, 2=par, 3=birdie, 4=eagle, 5=double eagle, 6=hole-in-one). While this was an individual challenge, each team equally shared the great plays within their foursomes. Congratulations to all winners.

Name FIRST FLIGHT Helen Kang Place 1st Score 35 Award $ 7.00 Chieko Martin 2nd 33 $ 6.00 Ann Coeur 3rd 32/16 $ 5.00 SECOND FLIGHT Claudia Faeth 1st 34 $ 7.00 Georgella Burnette-Ellis 2nd 33 $ 6.00 Jan Marsac 3rd 2/1/1900 $ 5.00 THIRD FLIGHT Sharon Croswell 1st 34 $ 7.00 Alicia Newman 2nd 33/18 $ 6.00 Vicky Reynolds 3rd 33/14 $ 5.00 FOURTH FLIGHT Kathy Jaime 1st 35 $ 7.00 Carina Miyagi 2nd 29 $ 6.00 Malinda Newbert 3rd 26/15 $ 5.00

Closest to the Pin

Hole # 2 Distance

Ann Coeur 3’ 7”

Nancy Kilborn 7’ 11”

Mardi Bryant 9’ 4”

Hole # 12

Chieko Martin 25’ 6”

Pat Greenhaw 40’ 9”

Malinda Neubert 41’ 2”

*Ties were broken using the USGA method.

Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity