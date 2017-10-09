RMWGC Stableford Par-Points Tournament

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Stableford Par-Points” Tournament September 5 on the North Course.  This modified Stableford awarded points per hole based upon each golfer’s net score (0=double bogie, 1=bogie, 2=par, 3=birdie, 4=eagle, 5=double eagle, 6=hole-in-one).  While this was an individual challenge, each team equally shared the great plays within their foursomes.  Congratulations to all winners.

Name

FIRST FLIGHT

Helen Kang

 

Place

 

1st

Score

 

35

Award

 

$       7.00

Chieko Martin

 

2nd

33

$       6.00

Ann Coeur

 

3rd

32/16

$       5.00

SECOND FLIGHT

Claudia Faeth

 

 

1st

 

34

 

$       7.00

Georgella Burnette-Ellis

 

2nd

33

$       6.00

Jan Marsac

 

3rd

2/1/1900

$       5.00

THIRD FLIGHT

Sharon Croswell

 

 

1st

 

34

 

$       7.00

Alicia Newman

 

2nd

33/18

$       6.00

Vicky Reynolds

 

3rd

33/14

$       5.00

FOURTH FLIGHT

Kathy Jaime

 

 

1st

 

35

 

$       7.00

Carina Miyagi

 

2nd

29

$       6.00

Malinda Newbert

 

3rd

26/15

$       5.00

Closest to the Pin

Hole # 2 Distance

  •    Ann Coeur 3’ 7”
  •    Nancy Kilborn 7’ 11”
  •    Mardi Bryant 9’ 4”

Hole # 12

  •    Chieko Martin 25’ 6”
  •    Pat Greenhaw 40’ 9”
  •    Malinda Neubert 41’ 2”

*Ties were broken using the USGA method.

Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity

Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

