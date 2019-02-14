RMWGC Valentine Ball on North Course

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

On a frigid Feb. 12, many fierce women golfers hit the boggy fairways to compete in the annual Valentine Ball. This event was scored with two best balls of the foursome. The onus of the Valentine ball alternated among players, and the Valentine ball had to count as one of the two scores on each hole for the team. Some of us had adventures in parts of the course previously unknown; others felt Cupid’s love as they embraced victory. Winners of this tournament are listed in the order in which they placed.

First Flight: Lucia Choi, Helen Kang, Chieko Martin, Pat Greenhaw; Ann Coeur, Beverly Carr-Barrow, Cindy Doty, Patricia Ozanich.

Second Flight: Vi Thatcher, Nancy Kilborn, El Louise Waldron, Doris Hanson; Janice Marsac, Cindy McCarver, Nina Heise, Mary Ann Amburn.

Closest to the pin on Hole #6: E Jane White, Lucia Choi, Ann Coeur. Closest to the pin on Hole #12: Patricia Ozanich, Soonok Coats.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Cindy Fowler

RMWGC Publicity Chair

