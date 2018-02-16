RMWGC 'Valentine Ball' tournament

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

After a very cool Feb. 13 frosty morning, 55 ladies teed off in pursuit of those elusive birdies and pars. It didn’t take long for all the sweaters and coats to come off and you could see the North Course fairways filled with pinks and reds in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Each team could use the best two net scores on each hole and golfers could use any ball that was a net birdie or better twice (which is certainly quite a Valentine’s Day special treat).

There was certainly a lot of great golf playing on this wintery day, but special recognition goes to one of our lady golfers. Many ladies may have been close enough to hear the roar on Hole 15 when Nancy Kilborn drew back, took dead aim, and experienced a feeling of a lifetime when her 140-yard shot disappeared into the hole for a birdie. Using her handicap stroke allowance, her score on was a NET ‘2’ and in golf terminology that is an ALBATROSS!!! According to an article on PGA.com, an albatross is one of the most rare shots in golf and Gene Sarazen was the first professional golfer to score an albatross in a modern major tournament. Of course his score was gross, but the handicaps level the playing field. Nevertheless, Nancy is our special tournament star and deserves a big “high five”.

Congratulations to all our winners!

Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

Coeur/Lake/Kilborn/Jenco 1st 118 $6

Heise/Marsac/McCarver/Amburn 2nd 128 $5

Vandell/Carlson/Canadas/Candlish 3rd 129 $4

SECOND FLIGHT

Steving/Young/Lansman/Coats 1st 121 $6

Fowler/Frost/Heimbecker/M.Choi 2nd 122 $5

Newman/Stepanick/Raggio/Blind Draw 3rd 125 $4

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole Distance Tokens

E.Jane White #2 12' 0" $1

April Carlson #2 14' 8" $1

Soo Coats #2 17' 11" $1

Pat Greenhaw #12 17' 7" $1

Cindy McCarver #12 18' 7" $1

Nina Heise #12 19' 9" $1

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair, with special narrative commentaries by Pat Greenhaw