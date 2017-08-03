Safety on Scott Road

An accident on Scott Road. (Photo supplied by the office of County Supervisor Sue Frost)

Post by Sue Frost, county supervisor

When I started my term of office in January I did not have a lot of experience with the issues in Rancho Murieta, so I began surveying residents on what they want for their community. Some want to preserve the open space they use for recreation, while some want more homes to drive more businesses to the area. Some want a greater law enforcement presence, and some want to be left alone. But nearly everyone agrees that Scott Road is dangerous, and needs to be improved. So I set a goal of making sure Scott Road became more safe in 2017.

I then went to the Sacramento County Department of Transportation and started a discussion about improving the road. The road needs to be repaved and widened, and at the very least it needs some pullouts. But I was immediately told that nothing can be done because it would be far too expensive, as Sacramento County currently has about $450 million in deferred maintenance for road repairs alone. Scott Road also has not seen a major increase in traffic volume to justify a major expenditure to repair the road. Go to this link to see the traffic volume data: www.bit.ly/scottroadtraffic

But while I immediately made sure to impress upon the Transportation Department that Scott Road is my first priority in terms of road maintenance, I felt like I needed to do do something in the immediate future to help the problem out. So I directed the Transportation Department to think outside the box to try to find a way to make the road safer for a fraction of the price.

They took my request seriously, and promptly started conducting studies. The first thing they did was go back and do an analysis of all accidents on Scott Road over the past two and a half years. What they found was startling, as there have been a total of 31 different accidents in that time period. Some cars hit an object, some have been involved in head-on collisions, and some have even overturned. Further, 18 of these 31 accidents have happened in the same two stretches of road. I have included a graphic so you can see the data yourself that you can view by going to this website: www.bit.ly/scottroadaccidents

With the data confirming a serious problem, they next set about seeing if posting speed limit signs could help the problem. The speed limit is currently 55 miles per hour, but without any signs, not many people know this. To analyze this issue, they did several things: they closed the road and drove it as fast as possible without getting in an accident, they physically watched cars for several hours at each of the “problem” areas, and they did an analysis of how fast cars travel on average at each section of the road.

Ultimately, they determined that posting speed limit signs could actually make the road less safe. The reasoning for this is because there are so many little turns that require you to go slower (in some cases, much slower) than 55 miles per hour. If signs went up that said you need to go 55 miles per hour, at some sections of the road where you really need to go as slow as 20 miles per hour to be safe, you would be receiving misinformation. You would think it is safe to go 55 miles per hour when that is simply not the case. If you couple that with the fact that you are only allowed to change the speed limit every two miles, there simply are not enough stretches of road that are straight enough to post speed limit signs.

Undeterred, they next set out to see if it would be smart to post yellow advisory signs that point out all the dangerous sections of road. The reasoning for this is, drivers who are not used to driving on the road simply do not know they are supposed to slow down until it is too late. What they found is that in many sections, if you are driving 55 miles per hour and there is a car stopped on the other side of a hill or bend in the road, you will get in an accident nearly 100% of the time.

Due to this finding, they told me that signage is woefully incomplete, and that improved signage should lower the number of traffic accidents, especially for drivers who are not intimately familiar with all the specifics of the road. After studying the issue more, they decided Scott Road needs 21 new signs. A map where the new signs will be installed can be found here: www.bit.ly/scottroadsigns. The signs with the white background are the new signs, the signs without a background are the existing signs, and the signs with a red “X” through them are to be removed.

Finally, I have come to understand that the California Highway Patrol very rarely (if ever) patrols Scott Road, and that drivers know this and feel they can excessively speed with impunity. Due to this, a meeting was held between the County of Sacramento and the California Highway Patrol, and they have agreed to ramp up their patrol efforts.

I know this does not even come close to totally solving the problems on Scott Road, but it is a start. If we can make a small dent in the amount of accidents, or possibly even prevent future deaths, I view it as worthwhile. I want to see pullouts installed, I want to see the road expanded, I want to see it repaved, and I want to get the flooding issue solved. These will take time, but I am committing to fixing them.

Thank you for reading – and as always, if you want to contact me, call me at 916-874-5491 or e-mail me at SupervisorFrost@saccounty.net.

Sue Frost represents the 4th District, which includes all or part of the communities of Citrus Heights, Folsom, Orangevale, Antelope, Rio Linda, Elverta, Gold River, Rancho Murieta, North Highlands, Carmichael, Foothill Farms and Fair Oaks.