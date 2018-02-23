Saturday at the Back Lakes is a success

Submitted by on February 23, 2018 - 5:47pm

SOLOSPosted by Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces
Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces shares its February 2018 Community Update with news about our Saturday at the Back Lakes, which was a huge success, and a look at Rancho Murieta's oaks. Click the small image below to see the full-sized newsletter in PDF format.

SOLOS newsletter

SOLOS – Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces
